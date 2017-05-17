Hindustan Unilever Q4 Profit Rises 6% To Rs 1,183 Crore

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday reported a 6.19 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 1,183 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2017. The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 1,114 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Hindustan Unilever said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 8,969 crore as against Rs 8,430 crore in the year-ago period - an increase of 6.39 per cent, it added.
Shares in HUL ended 0.82 per cent higher at Rs 1,006.35 apiece on the BSE, whose benchmark Sensex index finished 0.25 per cent, or 76 points, higher.