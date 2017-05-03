NDTV
ICICI Bank Q4 Net Profit Jumps But Lags Estimates
Standalone net profit nearly tripled to Rs 2,025 crore ($315.7 million) for the three months to March 31, from Rs 702 crore reported a year earlier, ICICI Bank said.
| Last Updated: May 03, 2017 19:01 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
ICICI Bank's standalone net profit nearly tripled to Rs 2,025 crore for the three months to March 31.
Mumbai:
ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.
Standalone net profit nearly tripled to Rs 2,025 crore ($315.7 million) for the three months to March 31, from Rs 702 crore reported a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said on Wednesday.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs 2,204 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 7.89 per cent as of end-March, from 7.2 per cent at the end of December and 5.21 per cent a year earlier.
($1 = Rs 64.15)
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: May 03, 2017 19:01 (IST)
Property Developers On Notice: Clean Up Act Or Go To Jail
GAINERS / LOSERS
