NDTV Profit
ICICI Bank Q4 Net Profit Jumps But Lags Estimates

Standalone net profit nearly tripled to Rs 2,025 crore ($315.7 million) for the three months to March 31, from Rs 702 crore reported a year earlier, ICICI Bank said.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 03, 2017 19:01 (IST)
Mumbai: ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.

Standalone net profit nearly tripled to Rs 2,025 crore ($315.7 million) for the three months to March 31, from Rs 702 crore reported a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said on Wednesday.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs 2,204 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 7.89 per cent as of end-March, from 7.2 per cent at the end of December and 5.21 per cent a year earlier.

($1 = Rs 64.15)

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: May 03, 2017 19:01 (IST)
