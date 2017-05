ICICI Bank Q4 Net Profit Jumps But Lags Estimates

ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.Standalone net profit nearly tripled to Rs 2,025 crore ($315.7 million) for the three months to March 31, from Rs 702 crore reported a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said on Wednesday.Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs 2,204 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 7.89 per cent as of end-March, from 7.2 per cent at the end of December and 5.21 per cent a year earlier.($1 = Rs 64.15)

