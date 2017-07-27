NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Health
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Earnings
|
IDFC Bank June Quarter Profit Rises 65%, Bad Loan Ratio Comes Down
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 4.13 per cent at end-June from 2.99 per cent at March-end, but fell from 6.09 per cent from June-end 2016.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: July 27, 2017 14:12 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
EMAIL
COMMENTS
IDFC Bank said its net profit rose to Rs 438 crore in Q1 (Representational image)
IDFC Bank reported a 65 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher interest income and as the bad loans ratio fell from a year earlier.
Net profit rose to Rs 438 crore ($68.31 million) in its fiscal first quarter ended June 30 from Rs 265 crore a year earlier, the bank said.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 4.13 per cent at end-June from 2.99 per cent at March-end, but fell from 6.09 per cent from June-end 2016.
($1 = Rs 64.12)
© Thomson Reuters 2017
For
latest news on Business
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter
.
Story first published on
: July 27, 2017 14:12 (IST)
Related
Maruti Suzuki First-Quarter Profit Up 4%, Misses Estimates
Nestle Q2 Net Profit Up 10% To Rs 263 Crore
HDFC Q1 Profit Declines To Rs 2,734 Crore
Trending
Vistara Treats Women Differently - No Middle Seat, Help After Plane Lands
Have You Filed Your Income Tax Return? Key Changes To Know This Year
Sensex Surges Nearly 250 Points, Nifty Hits 10,100: 10 Points
Share this story on
ALSO READ
Government Hikes Gold Bond Investment Limit To 4 kg Per Fiscal
IDFC Bank
IDFC Bank earnings
IDFC Bank profit
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Can Indian IT Overcome H-1B Visa Hurdles?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.