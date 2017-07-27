NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
IDFC Bank June Quarter Profit Rises 65%, Bad Loan Ratio Comes Down

Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: July 27, 2017 14:12 (IST)
IDFC Bank said its net profit rose to Rs 438 crore in Q1 (Representational image)
IDFC Bank reported a 65 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher interest income and as the bad loans ratio fell from a year earlier.

Net profit rose to Rs 438 crore ($68.31 million) in its fiscal first quarter ended June 30 from Rs 265 crore a year earlier, the bank said. 

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 4.13 per cent at end-June from 2.99 per cent at March-end, but fell from 6.09 per cent from June-end 2016.

($1 = Rs 64.12)

