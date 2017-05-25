NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Earnings |

Indian Oil Corp March-Quarter Profit Jumps 85%

India's top refiner said profit came in at Rs 3,721 crore ($576.45 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 2,006 crore a year earlier.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 25, 2017 15:34 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Indian Oil Corp's revenue from operations jumped 24 percent to Rs 122 crore.
Indian Oil Corp's revenue from operations jumped 24 percent to Rs 122 crore.
Indian Oil Corp said on Thursday net profit rose 85 percent in the fourth quarter, in line with analysts' expectations, as revenue from operations grew.

India's top refiner said profit came in at Rs 3,721 crore ($576.45 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 2,006 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations jumped 24 percent to Rs 122 crore.

Analysts on average expected March-quarter net profit of 37.95 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Average gross refining margins improved to $7.77 per barrel in the financial year ended March, compared with $5.06 per barrel in the 2015-16 period.

IOC shares were were up 0.2 percent as of 0926 GMT, in a broader market <.NSEI> that was 1.3 percent higher.

($1 = Rs 64.55)

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: May 25, 2017 15:34 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Vodafone Offers 4G Data, Unlimited Calls In Plans Starting Rs 19 A Day
Indian Oil CorpIndian Oil Corp profitIOCIOC profitIOC net profitBusiness News

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.