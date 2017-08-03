IOC Q1 Profit Falls 45% But Beats Estimates

Net profit of IOC was 45.49 billion rupees in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 82.69 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a net profit of 30.63 billion rupees for Q1, data showed.
Indian Oil Corp Ltd said on Thursday that its net profit fell 45 per cent in the first quarter of fiscal 2017, beating analysts' estimates, as higher inventory losses and lower refining margins weighed on the profitability.
The company's quarterly average gross refining margins, or profit earned on each barrel of crude processed, eased to $4.32 per barrel, compared with $9.98 per barrel in the same period last year.
Global oil prices kept fluctuating during the quarter but overall international benchmark Brent crude futures declined 9.3 per cent.