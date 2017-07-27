NDTV
Home
Earnings
ITC First-Quarter Profit Rises 7%, Misses Estimates
Profit rose to Rs 2,561 crore in its first quarter ended June 30, from Rs 2,385 crore a year earlier, India's biggest cigarettes maker said on Thursday.
| Last Updated: July 27, 2017 19:07 (IST)
Cigarettes-to-biscuits maker ITC Ltd reported a 7.4 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its cigarettes segment.
Profit rose to Rs 2,561 crore in its first quarter ended June 30, from Rs 2,385 crore a year earlier, India's biggest cigarettes maker said on Thursday.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of Rs 2,581 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue from operations rose about 4 percent to Rs 13,800 crore, while revenue from its cigarettes segment grew 6.6 percent.
Have You Filed Your Income Tax Return? Key Changes To Know This Year
