ITC First-Quarter Profit Rises 7%, Misses Estimates

Profit rose to Rs 2,561 crore in its first quarter ended June 30, from Rs 2,385 crore a year earlier, India's biggest cigarettes maker said on Thursday.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: July 27, 2017 19:07 (IST)
Cigarettes-to-biscuits maker ITC Ltd reported a 7.4 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its cigarettes segment.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of Rs 2,581 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose about 4 percent to Rs 13,800 crore, while revenue from its cigarettes segment grew 6.6 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



Story first published on: July 27, 2017 19:07 (IST)
