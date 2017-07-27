Jio Effect: Idea Cellular Posts Third Straight Quarterly Loss Amid Price War

Idea Cellular Ltd, India's No. 3 telecoms firm, reported a third straight quarterly loss on Thursday, reeling in the wake of a price war wrought by new entrant to the sector, Reliance Jio.
It made a net loss of Rs 815 crore for the three months to June 30, compared with a profit of Rs 220 crore a year earlier. Income fell by about 14 percent to Rs 8,182 crore.
Analysts on average estimated a loss of Rs 671 crore, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.
Reliance Industries, led by India's wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani, entered India's telecoms industry last year, spending more than $30 billion on Jio and upending the sector with cheap smartphones and data plans.