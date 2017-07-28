Larsen & Toubro Profit Jumps 51% To 1,028 Crore In Q1

L&T shares ended Friday's session 1.96 per cent lower at Rs 1,159.10 on the BSE
New Delhi: Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday reported a 50.59 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,028.30 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2017. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 682.81 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.
Larsen & Toubro's total income in the quarter under review increased 9.89 per cent to Rs 24,374.64 crore, from Rs 22,179.59 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
