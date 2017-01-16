NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Earnings
|
LIC Housing Finance's Q3 Net Profit Up 19% At Rs 499 Crore
Earnings per share during the quarter under review grew to Rs 9.89 from Rs 8.30 in the year-ago period.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: January 16, 2017 16:58 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
New Delhi:
LIC Housing Finance has reported a rise of 19.2 per cent in its net profit at Rs 499.26 crore during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal.
The company's net profit stood at Rs 418.90 crore in the October-December period of last financial year.
"Total income has increased to Rs 3,548.72 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 from Rs 3,156.70 crore in the same quarter a year ago," the company said in a BSE filing.
Earnings per share during the quarter under review grew to Rs 9.89 from Rs 8.30 in the year-ago period.
"The company has maintained 100 per cent asset cover on its secured listed non-convertible debentures as on December 31, 2016 based on negative lien," it said.
The main business of the company is to provide loans for purchase or construction of residential houses.
Shares of the company ended 1.86 per cent up at Rs 540.30 apiece on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: January 16, 2017 16:58 (IST)
Related
DCB Bank Q3 Net Up 25% To Rs 51 Crore
MCX's Standalone Q3 Net Profit Rises 94%
Infosys Trims Revenue Outlook As Outsourcers Brace For Tighter US Regime
Trending
Mukesh Ambani Plows $4.4 Billion More Into Jio To Beat Rivals: Report
Jet Airways Rs 895 All-Inclusive Offer Ends Today
'Obscene': 8 Men Own As Much Wealth As Half The World, Says Oxfam
Share this story on
ALSO READ
When Taj And Oberoi Hotels Worked Together To Host A Wedding
LIC Housing Finance
LIC Housing Finance Q3
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Are fears about demonetisation impacting corporate earnings overblown?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.