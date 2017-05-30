NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Mahindra & Mahindra Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises About 20%

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 691 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 30, 2017 14:57 (IST)
Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd posted a nearly 20 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit after tax on Tuesday, beating analysts' estimate.

Profit after tax came in at Rs 725 crore for the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 605 crore a year earlier, the company said.

Total income rose 4 percent to Rs 12,320 crore.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



Story first published on: May 30, 2017 14:57 (IST)
