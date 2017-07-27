Maruti Suzuki First-Quarter Profit Up 4%, Misses Estimates

Analysts expected Maruti Suzuki to post profit of Rs 1,701 crore.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country's top-selling car maker, posted a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, but missed estimates as a rise in commodity prices and the impact of a new nationwide sales tax ate into earnings.
The company, majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, said it posted a profit of Rs 1,556 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 1,491 crore a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 1,701 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Total income of Maruti rose 17 percent to Rs 20,460 crore. The company sold a total of 394,571 vehicles during the quarter, up 13.2 percent from the year-ago period.