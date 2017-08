Maruti Suzuki Stock Up Nearly 2% On Robust July Sales

: Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday went up by nearly 2 per cent after the company posted a 20.6 per cent rise in total sales for July.The scrip of the country's largest carmaker ended at Rs 7,859.10, up 1.96 per cent on the BSE. Intra-day, it gained 2.75 per cent to Rs 7,920 -- its 52-week high.On NSE, shares of the company closed 1.36 per cent higher at Rs 7,856.10.

The company's market valuation rose by Rs 4,566.74 crore to Rs 2,37,407.74 crore.MSI on Tuesday posted a 20.6 per cent rise in total sales in July at 1,65,346 units as against1,37,116 in the same month last year.This is its highest-ever monthly sales. The previous best was in April this year when the company had sold 1,44,492 units.The company's domestic sales increased 22.4 per cent during the month to 1,54,001 units as against 1,25,778 in July 2016.