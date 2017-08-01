NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Earnings |

Maruti Suzuki Stock Up Nearly 2% On Robust July Sales

The scrip ended at Rs 7,859.10, up 1.96 per cent on the BSE.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: August 01, 2017 18:33 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Maruti Suzuki's market valuation rose by Rs 4,566.74 crore to Rs 2,37,407.74 crore.
Maruti Suzuki's market valuation rose by Rs 4,566.74 crore to Rs 2,37,407.74 crore.
New Delhi: Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday went up by nearly 2 per cent after the company posted a 20.6 per cent rise in total sales for July.

The scrip of the country's largest carmaker ended at Rs 7,859.10, up 1.96 per cent on the BSE. Intra-day, it gained 2.75 per cent to Rs 7,920 -- its 52-week high.

On NSE, shares of the company closed 1.36 per cent higher at Rs 7,856.10.

The company's market valuation rose by Rs 4,566.74 crore to Rs 2,37,407.74 crore.

MSI on Tuesday posted a 20.6 per cent rise in total sales in July at 1,65,346 units as against
1,37,116 in the same month last year.

This is its highest-ever monthly sales. The previous best was in April this year when the company had sold 1,44,492 units.

The company's domestic sales increased 22.4 per cent during the month to 1,54,001 units as against 1,25,778 in July 2016. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: August 01, 2017 18:33 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Despite Snapdeal Setback, SoftBank Could Invest $2 Billion In Flipkart
Maruti SuzukiBSENSEauto salesMarket valuation

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.