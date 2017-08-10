Motherson Sumi Posts 21% Fall In Q1 Profit

New Delhi: Auto component major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd on Thursday reported a 20.95 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 347.32 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2017. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 439.36 crore for the corresponding period last fiscal year, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said in a filing to the BSE. The company said that during the quarter, it incurred an exceptional expense of Rs 150 crore as redemption premium and unamortised transaction costs for prepayment of senior secured notes amounting to 500 million euros due in 2021.
Gross sales during the period under review was at Rs 13,194.80 as against Rs 10,626.27 crore in the year-ago quarter, a growth of 24.17 per cent.
Gross sales within India during the first quarter were at Rs 1,824.97 crore, as against Rs 1,465.98 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year.
