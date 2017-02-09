Power Grid Corp Profit Rises 20% In December Quarter

Power Grid Corps income from transmission segment increased to Rs 6,206.84 crore in Q3.
New Delhi: State-run Power Grid Corp on Thursday posted a 20 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 1,930.02 crore for the fiscal third quarter that ended on December 31, 2016, on the back of higher income.
"The company has posted a net profit of Rs 1,930.02 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 as compared to Rs 1,606.25 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2015," Power Grid Corp said in a filing to the BSE.
According to the statement, its total income has increased from Rs 5,476.37 crore in the year-ago quarter to Rs 6,787.51 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2016.
In a separate filing, the company said its board, at a meeting on Thursday, declared an interim dividend of 10 per cent of share capital i.e. Rs 1 per share of Rs 10 each which will be paid/dispatched on March 2, 2017.
The company's income from transmission segment increased to Rs 6,206.84 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 5,105.68 crore a year ago.
Similarly, its income from the telecom segment rose to Rs 130.03 crore from Rs 102.74 crore in the year-ago period.