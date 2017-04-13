NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Reliance Power Posts Over Three-Fold Jump In March Quarter Profit

Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 per cent fall in tax expenses during the period.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: April 13, 2017 21:41 (IST)
Reliance Power is part of billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Group.
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 per cent fall in tax expenses during the period. The company, which is part of billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Group, reported a consolidated profit of Rs 216 crore ($33.53 million) for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, the company said. Fourth-quarter consolidated revenue from operations stood little changed at Rs 2,466 crore.

The company had posted a rise in its quarterly profit in three of the four quarters preceding March quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = Rs 64.42)

© Thomson Reuters 2017



Story first published on: April 13, 2017 21:41 (IST)
