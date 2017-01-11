NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Earnings |

South Indian Bank Q3 Profit Rises 9.6% To Rs 111 Crore

The bank had recorded net profit of Rs 101.63 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal, South Indian Bank said in a filing to stock exchanges.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 11, 2017 14:50 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
South Indian Bank Q3 Profit Rises 9.6% To Rs 111 Crore
 New Delhi: Private sector South Indian Bank today posted 9.6 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 111.38 crore for the third quarter of 2016-17.

The bank had recorded net profit of Rs 101.63 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal, South Indian Bank said in a filing to stock exchanges.

The total income of the lender also increased to Rs 1,737.47 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,560.98 crore in the year-ago period.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank rose to 3.98 per cent of the total advances during the third quarter, from 2.75 per cent in the same quarter previous fiscal. Its net NPAs also rose to 2.52 per cent during the quarter, from 1.80 per cent of the total assets in the year- ago period.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: January 11, 2017 14:50 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Abolish Long-Term Gains Tax On Real Estate, Gold: Ex-Infosys Top Boss
South Indian BankProfitsSouth Indian Bank earnings

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.