Tata Motors Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Falls 17%

Consolidated net profit of Tata Motors for the three months to March 31 fell to Rs 4,336 crore ($668.72 million) from Rs 5,211 crore a year earlier.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 23, 2017 18:03 (IST)
Total income of Tata Motors from operations fell 2.6 per cent to Rs 78,981 crore.
New Delhi: India's Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 17 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower income from operations.

Consolidated net profit for the three months to March 31 fell to Rs 4,336 crore ($668.72 million) from Rs 5,211 crore a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to post a profit of Rs 2,695 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total income from operations fell 2.6 percent to Rs 78,981 crore.

The company's luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover posted an 18 percent increase in profit after tax to 557 million pounds ($722.87 million) compared with the year-ago quarter, it said in a statement.

($1 = Rs 64.84)

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: May 23, 2017 18:03 (IST)
