NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Earnings |

UltraTech Cement Profit Beats Estimates; Shares Hit Record High

Consolidated profit of the company, in which Aditya Birla Group is the majority shareholder, fell to Rs 726 crore in the quarter ended March 31, hurt by higher expenses.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: April 24, 2017 14:19 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
UltraTech Cement Profit Beats Estimates; Shares Hit Record High
India's largest cement producer UltraTech Cement reported a better-than-expected quarterly consolidated profit, sending its shares to a record high on Monday.

Consolidated profit of the company, in which Aditya Birla Group is the majority shareholder, fell to Rs 726 crore in the quarter ended March 31, hurt by higher expenses.

Still, the consolidated profit beat analysts' average expectation of Rs 593 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total income from operations rose about four percent to Rs 8,165 crore.

Shares of the company, which manufactures products catering to construction needs from foundation to finish, rose as much as 5.8 percent to a record high of Rs 4,209.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 24, 2017 14:18 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Beyond Vijay Mallya: How Bad Debts Are Holding Back India's Growth
UltraTech CementAditya Birla GroupUltraTech Cement earningsUltraTech Cement Q1

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.