Vedanta Resources' June Quarter Core Earnings Rise 48%
The company reported an 84 per cent jump in mined metal content, composed mainly of zinc.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: August 23, 2017 13:40 (IST) Thomson Reuters
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Vedanta said EBITDA rose to $777.8 million in Q1 from $527.1 million a year earlier.
Diversified miner Vedanta Resources said its quarterly core earnings rose about 48 per cent as zinc production at its Indian unit jumped. The company reported an 84 per cent jump in mined metal content, composed mainly of zinc, at its Indian unit to 233,000 tonnes for the first quarter ended in June 30.
The production jump boosted the unit's revenue by about 90 per cent to $695 million.
Zinc, which is used to galvanise steel to protect it from rusting, is seeing renewed demand due to higher steel production in China.
China's crude steel output is expected to rise further, fuelling greater demand for input metals.
Vedanta said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to $777.8 million in the first quarter, from $527.1 million a year earlier.
The company, which also produces iron ore, copper, aluminium and oil, said revenue rose 32 per cent to $3.08 billion in the quarter.