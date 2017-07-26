NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Yes Bank First-Quarter Net Profit Beats Estimates; Bad Loan Ratio Falls

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 0.97 percent at end-June from 1.52 percent at March-end.
Yes Bank reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating estimates, helped by higher interest and fee income.

Net profit rose to Rs 966 crore in the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 732 crore a year earlier, the country's fifth-biggest private-sector lender by assets said on Wednesday.

Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-based bank to report a net profit of Rs 956 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Yes Bank shares were trading 3 percent higher after the results in Sensex that was 0.36 percent up.

