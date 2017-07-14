India's Exports Up 4.39% In June, Trade Deficit Widens On Imports Of Gold And Oil

New Delhi: India's export grew by 4.39 per cent to $23.56 billion in June as shipments of chemicals, engineering and marine products improved, according to the official data released today.
Import too rose by 19 per cent to $36.52 billion in June from $30.68 billion in the year-ago month due to rise in inward shipments of oil and gold. A rise in import shot up the country's trade deficit to $12.96 billion in the month under review from $8.11 billion in June 2016, the data released by the Commerce Ministry showed.
Gold import rose to $2.45 billion in June against $1.20 billion in the same month last year.
Oil import was valued at $8.12 billion in the month, an increase of 12.04 per cent over the same in June 2016. Export in the first quarter of 2017-18 rose by 10.57 per cent to $72.21 billion while import surged 32.78 per cent to $112.2 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $40 billion.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)