From Irrigation To Olympic Medals: Niti Aayog Draws Up Roadmap To Growth

The day-long meeting plans to cover key initiatives to accelerate economic development of the country.
The National Institution for Transforming India, also called NITI Aayog, which is holding its third governing council meeting on Sunday, released 300 specific action points for accelerating the economic growth of the country. Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the think tank outlined the "300 action points" as part of the government's 15-year long-term vision accompanied by a 7-year strategy and a 3-year action agenda.
A graphic tweeted by government's apex planning body listed goals such as winning 50 Olympic medals, development of North-Eastern states and land reforms. The day-long meeting plans to cover key initiatives in 15 sectors including agriculture, poverty elimination, health, education, digital payments, disinvestment & island development. The body will also review the performance of the 12th Five Year Plan.
Here are the latest developments at the Niti Aayog meeting: Basic services: Asking state governments to treat Niti Aayog as their outpost in Delhi, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that the think tank will work with states to improve basic services and infrastructure, in districts and regions which require specific attention under centrally sponsored schemes like Swachh Bharat, skill development and poverty elevation.
Sharing best practices: The Aayog, is working on a web platform for sharing best practices with states to strengthen the learning ecosystem. It has also partnered with a large number of top ranking institutions for more effective policy making.
GST Act: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, urged the chief ministers to expedite the enactment of State GST Act.
Agriculture: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan outlined plans to double farmers' income through irrigation, policy & market reforms. A broad roadmap for the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojna was also revealed with emphasis on early completion of ongoing irrigation projects and ways to produce more yield per unit of water. to farmers per drop more crop
Education: The think tank is also mulling reforms for medical education and technical education in India along with promotion of Indian systems of medicine and Homeopathy.