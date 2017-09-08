NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Economic Policy |

Government Sets Up Online Service To Settle Foreign Trade Issues

Traders can raise all matters related to the directorate or other agencies through this facility, the Government said.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: September 08, 2017 14:40 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Government Sets Up Online Service To Settle Foreign Trade Issues
New Delhi: The government has set up an online service facility that can be used by importers and exporters to resolve all foreign trade-related issues, an official statement said today. The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT), which comes under commerce ministry, has asked all exporters and importers to use the system - Contact@DGFT - for resolution of their matters.

Traders can raise all matters related to the directorate or other agencies of the Centre and States through this facility, which is activated at the DGFT website. "Contact@DGFT system has been activated as a single point contact for resolving all foreign trade-related issues," the DGFT said in a notice to all regional authorities, export promotion councils, commodity boards and members of trade and industry.

It said best efforts will be made for expeditious resolution.

"In the interest of systematic monitoring and effective resolution, exporters/importers are requested not to send their queries through twitter or e-mail and use Contact@DGFT service instead," it added.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: September 08, 2017 14:40 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Rupee Rises Sharply Against US Dollar Today: Five Things To Know
Foreign tradeIndiaforeign trade disputesimportersindia exportsindia importsbusiness news

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.