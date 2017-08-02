NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Economic Policy |

RBI To Drain Liquidity Without Destabilising Markets, Says Deputy Governor

The Reserve Bank of India cut its policy rate on Wednesday by 25 basis points to 6 percent, the lowest since November 2010.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: August 02, 2017 16:35 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
RBI To Drain Liquidity Without Destabilising Markets, Says Deputy Governor
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India will continue to drain surplus liquidity from the banking system gradually without destabilising the market, Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said after the central bank's monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

The central bank has been mopping up excess liquidity from the market using cash management bills and open market sale of bonds since a shock ban of high value notes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi left banks flush with cash.

"We remain in touch with the government to make our tool kit for this task more complete," Acharya said. "In the meantime, we will continue with surplus liquidity management using instruments indicated in the April policy."

"Our intent is not to actually destabilise or shock the market in any way," he added.

The Reserve Bank of India cut its policy rate on Wednesday by 25 basis points to 6 percent, the lowest since November 2010, as slumping inflation allowed the central bank to focus on boosting an economy growing at the slowest pace in over two years.

 

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: August 02, 2017 16:35 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Income Tax Filing Date Extended. You Can Claim HRA Without Landlord's PAN
RBIRBI rate cutIndia economyIndia liquidityViral AcharyaRBI deputy governor

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.