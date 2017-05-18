NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Banks Must Open A Fourth Of Their Outlets In Rural Areas Says RBI

At least 25 per cent of the total number of 'Banking Outlets' opened during a financial year should be in unbanked rural centres, RBI said
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: May 18, 2017 23:18 (IST)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday mandated that 25 per cent of the total number of 'banking outlets' opened during a financial year should be located in unbanked rural centres.

The RBI mandated this in its notification -- "Rationalisation of Branch Authorisation Policy- Revision of Guidelines" -- issued on Thursday. 

"Domestic scheduled commercial banks (other than RRBs) are permitted to open, unless otherwise specifically restricted, banking outlets in tier 1 to tier 6 centres without having the need to take permission from RBI in each case," the central bank said in the notification.

"At least 25 per cent of the total number of 'Banking Outlets' opened during a financial year should be opened in unbanked rural centres."


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

RBIRural bankingrbi rural banking

