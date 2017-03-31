NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Economy News |

Going Cashless: Rs 226 Crore Awarded Under Lucky Grahak, DigiDhan Schemes

Niti Aayog picks 5,000 daily winners and over 14,000 weekly winners based on a lucky draw from a pool of customers and merchants using government's digital payment platforms.
Written by Aditya Kondalamahanty | Last Updated: March 31, 2017 12:23 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
The 100 days of the DigiDhan Melas will end with the Mega Draw on April 14th.
The 100 days of the DigiDhan Melas will end with the Mega Draw on April 14th.
New Delhi: Niti Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's premier policy think tank, on Wednesday, said that more than 14 lakh consumers and 77,000 merchants were rewarded with Rs 226 crore for embracing digital payments since the launch of its two incentive schemes Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojana - on 25th December 2016. 

The National Institution for Transforming India, popularly known as called NITI Aayog, has been organizing DigiDhan Melas in 100 cities over a period of 100 days in an attempt to encourage people from all walks of life to embrace digital transactions.

The program which remains open till April 14, 2017 picks 5,000 daily winners and over 14,000 weekly winners based on a lucky draw from a pool of customers and merchants using RuPay Card, BHIM/UPI and Aadhaar Enabled Payment Service.

The 100 days of the DigiDhan Melas will end with the Mega Draw on April 14th.

"Today around 8 billion transactions take place annually through digital payment methods. The government is planning to increase this to 25 billion transactions in the current year to bring an end to the shadow economy by reducing black money flowing into the system," a press release by the Niti Aayog said.

The think tank said that since demonetization in November last year, there has been a 584 per cent increase (0.3 to 4.5 million) in transactions made through the UPI. In this same period, payments using Adhaar have jumped 0.7 million to 2.7 million transactions, a jump of 1,352 per cent 

BHIM, a UPI payment app launched by the Prime Minister on 30th December 2016, has been downloaded a record 18 million times since its launch, Niti Aayog said on Wednesday.

UPI is a payment system that allows money transfer between any two bank accounts by using a smartphone.
 

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 31, 2017 12:21 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ 7th Pay Commission: Allowance Panel Likely To Decide HRA At Next Meeting
Lucky Grahak YojanaDigidhan Meladigidhanniti aayogdigital indiacashless transactionsuptake of upidemonitizationindia bhim app usersniti aayog newsstatistics on digital transactions in indiafinancial newsAadhaar Enabled Payment

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.