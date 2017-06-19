GST Ropes In Megastar Amitabh Bachchan As Ambassador

New Delhi: The government has roped in Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan to promote Goods and Services Tax (GST), ahead of the sweeping tax reform's implementation scheduled from July 1. The Central Board of Excise and Customs will be making the 74-year-old Bachchan brand ambassador for GST. A 40-second video featuring him has already been shot and is being circulated.
"GST - An initiative to create a unified national market," the finance ministry said in a tweet, attaching the video. In the video, Bachchan explains GST as an unifying force just like the three colours in the national flag. GST is an initiative to create 'one nation, one tax, one market', he says.
The megastar has been roped in just as the rollout of the biggest tax overhaul since independence entered its final phase.
