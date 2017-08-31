NDTV
Latest
India's Fiscal Deficit Reaches 92.4% Of Full-Year Target In July
India aims to trim the fiscal deficit to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2017/18
| Last Updated: August 31, 2017 16:50 (IST)
New Delhi:
India reported fiscal deficit of 5.05 trillion rupees ($79.01 billion) for April-July or 92.4 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2018.
The deficit was 73.7 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.
Net tax receipts in the first four months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 2.58 trillion rupees, government data showed on Thursday.
India aims to trim the fiscal deficit to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2017/18 compared with 3.5 percent in the previous year.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
