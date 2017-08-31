NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Economy News |

India's Fiscal Deficit Reaches 92.4% Of Full-Year Target In July

India aims to trim the fiscal deficit to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2017/18
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: August 31, 2017 16:50 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
India's Fiscal Deficit Reaches 92.4% Of Full-Year Target In July
New Delhi: India reported fiscal deficit of 5.05 trillion rupees ($79.01 billion) for April-July or 92.4 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2018.

The deficit was 73.7 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first four months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 2.58 trillion rupees, government data showed on Thursday.

India aims to trim the fiscal deficit to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2017/18 compared with 3.5 percent in the previous year.

 

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: August 31, 2017 16:49 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Here's The Taxation Mantra According To Arun Jaitley
IndiaFiscal DeficitEconomy

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.