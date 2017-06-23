NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddingsGood Times
NDTV Profit
Home | Economy News |

India's Forex Reserves Hit Record High

The country's forex reserves increased by $799 million to touch a record high of $381.955 billion in the week to June 16,
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: June 23, 2017 18:58 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
India's forex reserves hit a record high in the week to June 16.
India's forex reserves hit a record high in the week to June 16.
Mumbai: The country's forex reserves increased by $799 million, mainly on account of rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), to touch a record high of $381.955 billion in the week to June 16, RBI said.

In the previous week, the reserves had declined marginally by $11.5 million to $381.156 billion. FCAs, a major component of overall reserves, rose by $802.4 million to $358.084 billion in the reporting week, the central bank said.

Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen, held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.095 billion. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund dipped by $1.3 million to $1.469 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF, too, declined by $2.1 million to $2.305 billion.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: June 23, 2017 18:58 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Hired Over 12,500 People In The US In Last 5 Years, TCS Says
India's forex reservesForexindia forex recordindia

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.