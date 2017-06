Input Tax Credit (ITC) will not be lost in transition to GST #getGSTready#OneNationOneTaxOneMarketpic.twitter.com/cLuXT7qKZg — CBEC (@CBEC_India) June 23, 2017

As the country's small businesses, manufacturers and traders gear up for the much-awaited launch of GST or Goods and Services Tax, the government has come out with many lists and guides for a seamless migration to the new indirect tax regime. The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), which helps form the Centre's taxation policy, has simplified the transition process and come out with a list of steps pertaining to different taxpayers. The government has announced a midnight launch for GST on June 30. Touted as the single biggest tax reform since Independence, GST will subsume a variety of central and state levies.The CBEC, under the revenue department, has also assured a simple migration process for taxpayers under GST. "Taxpayers already registered under existing laws will be automatically migrated, and their registration under GST will be confirmed after provision of additional information by them," the Central Board of Excise and Customs said.The GST migration process reopened on June 25, 2017 and will continue for three months, it said.Here's how different categories of taxpayer can migrate on to the GST platform, as per the CBEC:

Taxpayers registered under existing provisions having a valid PAN need to use Form GST REG-25. By doing this, data filled in will be automatically migrated to the GST system and a provisional ID, called PID, and a password will be issued.After this, they will be required to complete the migration process within three months. They will be able to do this by furnishing information through Form GST REG-26.At this point, verification and acceptance will be done through Form GST REG-06. In case the taxpayer is not liable to be registered under GST law, Form GST REG-29 will be used for application for cancellation of registration.Taxpayers registered under pre-GST laws who have not migrated to the new indirect tax regime due to any reason will fill Part A of Form GST Reg-01. This can be done via the common portal using PAN, mobile number and email ID. After this step, a temporary reference number will be generated and communicated to the taxpayer.At this stage, the taxpayer will be required to submit a duly signed and verified application electronically using Part B of the form - GST Reg-01. An acknowledgement will be issued on receipt of application in Form GST Reg-02, the CBEC noted.At the final step, verification and approval of application with final issuance will be done through Form GST Reg-06, it added.