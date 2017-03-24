Monsoon Likely To Escape El Nino Unscathed: Met Department

NEW DELHI - India is likely to emerge unscathed from the El Nino weather pattern as it is expected to set in only during the latter part of the four-month monsoon season, a top weather official said, indicating a timely arrival of crop-nourishing rains.
Monsoon rains, the lifeblood for India's farm-dependent $2 trillion economy, arrive on the southern tip of Kerala state by around June 1 and retreat from the western state of Rajasthan by September.
"We are not worried about El Nino at the moment because this weather pattern is likely to emerge only after July," K. J. Ramesh, director general of the India Meteorological Department, told Reuters in an interview.
