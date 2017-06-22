NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddingsGood Times
RBI Shuffles Panel To Oversee Restructuring Of Bad Loans

RBI is focused on finding a solution for India's $150 billion of bad loans
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: June 22, 2017 17:12 (IST)
RBI has identified 12 of the country's biggest loan defaulters
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years.

Pradeep Kumar, a former vigilance chief, was named chairman of the five-member panel, which has three former bank chief executives and a leading corporate sector executive among its members.

"The reconstituted OC (overseeing committee) will work with an expanded mandate to review, in addition to cases being restructured under the Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets, resolution of other cases where the aggregate exposure of the banking sector to the borrowing entity is greater than Rs. 500 crore (5 billion rupees)," the RBI said in a statement.

The other members of the panel include former bankers Janki Ballabh, M.B.N. Rao and S. Raman. Y.M. Deosthalee, a former finance chief of engineering group Larsen & Toubro, was also named a member of the panel.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

