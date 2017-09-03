Suresh Prabhu Moves To Ministry Of Commerce

Mr Prabhu had publicly taken moral responsibility of the slew of rail accidents last month.
The Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday saw Suresh Prabhu being moved to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry from his earlier designation as Railway Minister. Soon after the oath ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where Piyush Goyal was appointed Railway Minister and nine new faces inducted into the council of ministers, Mr Prabhu tweeted indicating his exit. Mr Prabhu also congratulated all those leaders who took oath on Sunday as cabinet ministers in a tweet. He said, "Congrats to Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for their new responsibilities Best wishes for great success."
Thanks to all 13 Lacs+ rail family for their support,love,goodwill.I will always cherish these memories with me.Wishing u all a great life
Mr Prabhu, who had taken moral responsibility of the slew of rail accidents last month and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering his resignation, was not attending his Rail Bhavan office since August 23.
He was also not attending any function of the ministry since then, according to news agency Press Trust of India. He was sworn-in as the Cabinet Minister for Railways on November 9, 2014 under the Narendra Modi government.
Born on 11 July, 1953, in Mumbai, Mr Prabhu joined politics in March 1996, when he contested for Rajapur Lok Sabha Constituency on the Shiv Sena ticket. He was elected as Member of Parliament from Rajapur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra four times.
Since then he has been Union Minister for Industries in 1996, Union Minister for Environment and Forests in 1998, Union Minister for Fertilizers & Chemicals in 1999, Union Minister of power, Union Minister of Heavy Industry and Public Enterprises & Chairman Task Force for Interlinking of Rivers. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession and had his own CA firm before he entered politics.
Sunday's cabinet reshuffle raised the strength of the Union Council of Ministers from 73 to 76.