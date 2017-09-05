Traders' Body Demands Technology Audit Of GST Network

New Delhi: Traders' body CAIT today demanded technology audit of the GST Network portal as it claimed businesses could not log into the portal to file their invoice details for July. In a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) demanded that the date for filing GSTR-1 or sales invoice be further extended to September 15, from September 10 at present.
The GSTN portal, for most part of the day, was non-functional and traders were not able to log in, it said. Also, the portal demanded HSN codes, making it difficult for traders dealing in variety of commodities to provide the details, the CAIT said.
It demanded that the Finance Ministry conduct a thorough technology audit of the portal and ensure its normal functioning since GST revenue collection is dependent on the GSTN portal. "Smaller players continue to face technological challenges, due to which the last minute rush and consequent traffic was seen, halting the filing process on GSTN portal.
"Most of the taxpayers thought of filing the returns through the government portal and did not leverage GST Suvidha Providers for the filing process," EasemyGST Co-Founder Ashish Mittal said.
