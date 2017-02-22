1,000 Rupee Note Not Coming, Down Overdraw From ATMs, Urges Shaktikanta Das

No plans to introduce ₹1000 notes. Focus is on production and supply of ₹500 and lower denomination notes.— Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) February 22, 2017
Enough cash available. Logistics issues of reloading ATMs more frequently being addressed.— Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) February 22, 2017
The government had announced withdrawal of old 500 and 1,000 rupee currency notes on November 8, 2016, with an aim to check black money, counterfeit notes and terror financing. This took away 86 per cent or Rs 15.44 lakh crore out of circulation. The Reserve Bank of India has been gradually relaxing withdrawal restrictions imposed after the notes ban.
Complaints of cash out in ATMs being addressed.Request everyone to draw the cash they actually require.Overdrawal by some deprives others.— Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) February 22, 2017
