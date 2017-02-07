3.74 Lakh Taxpayers To Get Letters Of Appreciation From Government

New Delhi: The income tax department has sent a fresh set of certificates of appreciation to 3.74 lakh taxpayers for payment of taxes and filing of returns in time.
With this, the total number of certificates issued by CBDT now stands at approximately 23 lakh.
"In continuation of the initiative of the government to acknowledge the contribution of taxpayers by paying taxes towards nation-building and promptness in filing of income tax returns, CBDT has issued the third round of certificates to nearly 3.74 lakh tax payers," an official statement said.
Such certificates of appreciation are sent by e-mail in various categories on the basis of the taxes paid by them for the assessment year 2016-17 where taxes have been paid in full, tax payers have no outstanding tax liabilities and the return is e-filed within the prescribed due date.
Taxpayers who receive the certificate under the 'bronze' category have "contributed" between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh as tax. Those who have paid Rs 10-50 lakh and Rs 50 lakh- Rs 1 crore have been clubbed in 'silver' and 'gold' categories, respectively. The top segment is 'platinum' where taxes paid are of Rs 1 crore or more.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) also asked the taxpayers to verify and update their email address and mobile number on the e-filing website to receive electronic communication.
"It may be noted that taxpayers can provide up to two e-mail and two mobile numbers in their profile. Therefore, it is strongly advised that taxpayers should provide their personal and regularly used e-mail and mobile number as their primary e-mail," the statement said.
CBDT urges taxpayers to e-file their returns on time and verify their return by submitting the electronic verification code online or send their ITR-V within the 120 days so that they can be also acknowledged for their contribution, it said.
