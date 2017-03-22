4,870 Indians Return From Saudi After Job-Related Issues: Government
Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said presently, a section of Indian workers facing difficulties in two major Saudi companies are being brought back to India in cooperation with the Saudi authorities.
Indians have also been advised not to travel to Yemen in the Gulf region. (Representational image)
New Delhi: As many as 4,870 Indian workers have returned from Saudi Arabia after facing job-related difficulties, the Lok Sabha was informed today.
Replying to a written question, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said presently, a section of Indian workers facing difficulties in two major Saudi companies -- Saudi Oger and the Saad Group -- are being brought back to India in cooperation with the Saudi authorities.
"The process is nearing completion and 4,870 Indian workers have returned so far," he said.
He also noted that the Saudi authorities have extended necessary support to the affected Indian workers of these companies including in waiver of fines on 'Iqama' (resident permit) related violations, providing exit visas and one way return tickets to India as well as transfer of sponsorship, wherever possible, on gratis basis.
The government has also put in place a few foreign employers in 'Prior Approval Category' for undertaking new recruitment of Indian workers where there are issues related to unpaid salaries and the foreign employer is facing financial difficulty, Singh said.
The government was closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Gulf region arising from security related concerns as well as the ongoing economic downturn and is taking necessary measures for the safety and welfare of Indian nationals in the region, he said.
Indians have also been advised not to travel to Yemen in the Gulf region in view of the security situation.
