7th Pay Commission: Allowance Panel Likely To Finalise HRA At Next Meeting

A high-level committee, which is examining allowances as per the 7th pay commission's recommendations, is likely to finalise its views on HRA or house rent allowance at its next meeting, reported news agency Press Trust of India, citing sources. The Seventh Pay Commission had recommended that HRA be paid at the rate of 24 per cent, 16 per cent and 8 per cent of the new basic pay, depending on type of cities. The 7th Pay Commission had also recommended that the rate of HRA be revised to 27 per cent, 18 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively when DA crosses 50 per cent, and further revised to 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent when DA crosses 100 per cent.
With regard to allowances, employee unions have demanded HRA (house rent allowance) at the rate of 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent. The allowance committee met representative of employee unions on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Press Trust of India report said that the allowance committee has sought comments from the ministries of defence, railways and posts on treatment of 14 allowances. Thereafter, the allowance committee is likely to finalise its report.
