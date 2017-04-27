7th Pay Commission: Allowance Report Submitted, Other Latest Developments

The Ashok Lavasa committee examining 7th pay commission recommendations on allowances today submitted its report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. After submitting the report to Mr Jaitley, Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa said the committee has taken into account representations made by various stakeholders. Mr Lavasa also said the government will take the final call on the date of payout of revised allowances to government employees. Meanwhile, representatives of central government employees are scheduled to meet top government officials next week and they are likely to take up allowances regarding 7th pay commission in the meeting, a top union official told NDTV.
The government had earlier said that the decision on allowances will be taken after the committee on 7th pay commission recommendations submits its report.
The 7th pay commission had examined a total of 196 existing allowances and recommended abolition of 51 allowances and subsuming of 37 allowances.
