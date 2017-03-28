7th Pay Commission: Crucial Meeting On Allowances Today

Employee representatives and members of the 7th pay commission allowance committee will hold a crucial round of talks today, a top union official told NDTV. Employee representatives will later today hold another round of discussions with the Ashok Lavasa committee, which is looking into 7th pay commission allowances, Shiv Gopal Mishra, the convenor of National Joint Council of Action (NJCA), told NDTV. The National Joint Council of Action or NJCA is a joint body of unions representing central government employees. The allowance committee related to 7th pay commission has already held over a dozen meetings so far with representatives of central nodal ministries, the staff side and other stake holders.



Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal recently clarified in Lok Sabha that the allowance committee related to 7th pay commission is examining the demands from various stakeholders. The allowance committee has taken more time than was initially prescribed in view of the large number of demands received, the minister clarified, adding that the allowance panel is in the process of finalising its report.



The government had in June accepted the recommendation of Justice AK Mathur-headed Seventh Pay Commission in respect of the hike in basic pay and pension. But the 7th pay commission's recommendations relating to allowances were referred to the Ashok Lavasa committee. The Seventh Pay Commission had examined a total of 196 existing allowances and recommended abolition of 51 allowances and subsuming of 37 allowances.

With regard to, employee unions have demandedat the rate of 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent. The Seventh Pay Commission had recommended that HRA be paid at the rate of 24 per cent, 16 per cent and 8 per cent of the new basic pay, depending on type of cities.The 7th Pay Commission had also recommended that the rate of HRA be revised to 27 per cent, 18 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively when DA crosses 50 per cent, and further revised to 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent when DA crosses 100 per cent.Employee representatives are also likely to hold further rounds of discussions with another panel that is looking into NPS or National Pension Scheme, Mr Mishra added. Employee representatives earlier this month held a round of discussions with the NPS panel members, the top union official said. The government has constituted a separate committee for suggesting measures for streamlining the implementation of National Pension System (NPS).