7th Pay Commission: Employee Unions Seek Early Finalisation Of Allowance Report

A high level committee examining the recommendations of 7th pay commission on allowances held a meeting with different stakeholders on Tuesday. A top union official told NDTV that the employee representatives have sought an early finalisation of allowance panel report. Meanwhile, the allowance committee has sought views from different ministries on 14 benefits, a Press Trust of India report said, citing sources. These allowances include accidental allowance, outstation detention allowance, trip allowance, and ghat allowance. The committee on allowances (related to 7th central pay commission) was constituted through a government order dated July 22, 2016. The allowance committee is supposed to examine and make recommendations as to whether any changes in the recommendations of the 7th central pay commission related to allowances are warranted and if so in what form.



Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal on March 24 had again clarified that the allowance committee related to 7th pay commission is yet to submit its report. The minister added the allowance committee is now in the process of finalising its report and the government would take a decision after the report is submitted. The minister also explained why the allowance committee has taken more time to finalise its report. The allowance committee related to 7th pay commission awards "has taken more time than was initially prescribed in view of large number of demands received," he clarified.



"The committee has received a large number of demands on allowances and even now receives demands in this regards. All the demands have been diligently examined," the minister said.

The allowance panelor house rent allowance at its next meeting, reported news agency Press Trust of India, citing sources. The Seventh Pay Commission had recommended that HRA be paid at the rate of 24 per cent, 16 per cent and 8 per cent of the new basic pay, depending on type of cities. The 7th Pay Commission had also recommended that the rate of HRA be revised to 27 per cent, 18 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively when DA crosses 50 per cent, and further revised to 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent when DA crosses 100 per cent.