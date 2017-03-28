7th Pay Commission: Why Allowance Committee Is Taking More Time To Submit Report

Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal last Friday (March 24) again clarified that the allowance committee related to 7th pay commission is yet to submit its report. The minister added that the allowance committee is now in the process of finalising its report. The minister also explained why the allowance committee has taken more time to finalise its report. The allowance committee related to 7th pay commission awards "has taken more time than was initially prescribed in view of large number of demands received," he clarified.



The committee on allowances (related to 7th central pay commission) was constituted through a government order dated July 22, 2016. The allowance committee is supposed to examine and make recommendations as to whether any changes in the recommendations of the 7th central pay commission related to allowances are warranted and if so in what form. "The committee has received a large number of demands on allowances and even now receives demands in this regards. All the demands have been diligently examined," the minister said.



The committee has already held 13 meetings so far and interacted with representatives of Central Nodal Ministries, National Council (Staff Side), Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) and officers and representatives of employee associations of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Home Affairs, Railways, Defence and Department of Posts, he added.

Thewill be taken after the report is submitted by the committee.The government had in June accepted the recommendation of Justice AK Mathur-headed Seventh Pay Commission in respect of the hike in basic pay and pension. But the 7th pay commission's recommendations relating to allowances were referred to the Ashok Lavasa committee. The Seventh Pay Commission had examined a total of 196 existing allowances and recommended abolition of 51 allowances and subsuming of 37 allowances.