Air Tickets: Companies Need To Provide Info To Airlines For GST Benefits

New Delhi: Business houses buying tickets for individuals need to provide details about their GST registration to the airlines in order to avail benefits under the new tax regime.
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, which came into effect from July 1, provides for certain input tax credit on air tickets.
Air India, Jet Airways and Vistara, among other airlines have sent out communications to inform passengers that GSTIN details need to be submitted in order to avail the benefits.
