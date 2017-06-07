Amazon Half Price Sale: Discounts on Major Fashion Brands, Xbox, TVs And More

Amazon is offering discounts to the tune of 50 per cent or more on a variety of products - including clothing, mobiles and electronics - in a limited period sale as part of its Half Price Sale on Wednesday. The sale includes includes major apparel brands and electronics brands like Xbox, JBL, Micromax, Lenovo and more. Amazon’s Half Price Sale follows its earlier "Great Indian Sales" scheme open from May 11 to May 14, as the global e-commerce company aggressively tries to grab market share from Flipkart.

A check on Amazon's website revealed that the e-tailer is offering up to 50 per cent off on mens t-shirsts and womens tops, handbags and sunglasses.

Amazon is also offering discounts of 50 per cent or more on home appliances of various brands like Micromax televisions, power banks from Lenovo and Ambrane, blue tooth speakers from Philips and JBL head phones.

Amazon is also offering 50 per cent discount on various home furnishing products such as bed sheets, carpets, pillow covers, door mats, home fragrances and wall shelves.Apart from the above, Amazon is also giving discounts on outdoor and garden décor like pots, planters and watering hoses.