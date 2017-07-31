April-June Fiscal Deficit Hits 81% Of Full-Year Target

The fiscal deficit was 61.1 per cent of the full-year target a year ago
New Delhi: Fiscal deficit touched Rs 4.42 lakh crore ($68.88 billion) during April-June period or 80.8 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March, government data showed on Monday.
The fiscal deficit was 61.1 per cent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.
Net tax receipts in the first three months of fiscal year 2017/18 were Rs 1.77 lakh crore ($27.59 billion), the data showed.
The government aims to bring down the fiscal deficit to 3.2 per cent of gross domestic product in 2017/18 compared with 3.5 per cent in the previous year.