NDTV Profit
Arun Jaitley Invites Japanese Firms To Manufacture In India

Mr Jaitley also highlighted various initiatives under the "Make in India" programme which is a flagship scheme of the central government to spur domestic manufacturing.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: May 07, 2017 20:24 (IST)
Yokohama/New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has invited Japanese companies to set up manufacturing facilities in India to produce 'rolling stock' for Metro rail projects.

The invitation to set up the manufacturing facilities was extended by Mr Jaitley during a bilateral meeting with Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso in Yokohama. The minister is on a three-day visit to Japan to attend the 50th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors' of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Mr Jaitley also highlighted various initiatives under the "Make in India" programme which is a flagship scheme of the central government to spur domestic manufacturing, it was officially stated in New Delhi on Sunday.

Besides taking part in the 50th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Sunday and the Annual General Meeting of ADB on May 4-7, Mr Jaitley was scheduled to attend other engagements also.

