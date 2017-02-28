Asia Needs $1.7 Trillion A Year Till 2030 To Keep Up Growth Pace: ADB

The $1.7 trillion annual climate-adjusted estimate is more than double that ADB estimated in 2009.
New Delhi: The developing Asia needs around $1.7 trillion of investment per year till 2030 to keep its growth momentum going that will help the region reduce poverty and fight climate change effectively, Asian Development Bank (ADB) said today.
"Developing Asia will need to invest $26 trillion from 2016 to 2030, or $1.7 trillion per year, if the region is to maintain its growth momentum, eradicate poverty, and respond to climate change (climate-adjusted estimate)," the Manila-headquartered multilateral funding agency said.
The investment needs without adjusting climate change and adaptation costs will be a little less at $22.6 trillion, or $1.5 trillion per year, through 2030.
The $1.7 trillion annual climate-adjusted estimate is more than double the $750 billion that ADB estimated in 2009.
In its flagship report 'Meeting Asia's Infrastructure Needs', ADB said regulatory and institutional reforms are needed to make infrastructure more attractive to private investors and generate a pipeline of bankable projects for public-private partnerships (PPPs).
"Countries should implement PPP-related reforms such as enacting PPP laws, streamlining PPP procurement and bidding processes, introducing dispute resolution mechanisms and establishing independent PPP government units," said the report.
Deepening of capital markets is also needed to help channel the region's substantial savings into productive infrastructure investment, ADB said.
The report focuses on region's power, transport, water, telecommunication and sanitation infrastructure.
"The demand for infrastructure across Asia and the Pacific far outstrips current supply," said ADB President Takehiko Nakao.
"Asia needs new and upgraded infrastructure that will set the standard for quality, encourage economic growth, and respond to the pressing global challenge that is climate change," he added.
As per the ADB report, the region currently invests about $881 billion in infrastructure (for 25 economies with adequate data, comprising 96 per cent of the region's population).
The infrastructure investment gap, which is the difference between investment needs and current levels, equals 2.4 per cent of projected GDP (climate-adjusted) for 5 years from 2016 to 2020.
China has a gap of 1.2 per cent of GDP in climate-adjusted scenario. Without China, the gap rises to a much higher 5 per cent of the remaining 24 economies' projected GDP.
"Public finance reforms could generate additional revenues estimated to bridge around 40 per cent of the gap (or 2 per cent of GDP) for these 24 economies," the report added.
