Bad Loans Of Banking Sector Up At 9.1% In September: RBI
The overall stressed advances ratio increased to 12.3 per cent from 11.5 per cent, in the same period.
The problems of the Indian banking sector continued unabated, with further deterioration of asset quality of scheduled commercial banks between March and September 2016, according to the Financial Stability Report issued by the RBI
According to the report, public sector banks recorded the lowest capital to risk weighted assets ratio in the March to September 2016 period. The GNPA (gross non-performing advances) ratio of banks increased to 9.1 per cent in September 2016 from 7.8 per cent in March 2016.
"The large borrowers registered significant deterioration in their asset quality," said the RBI report.
