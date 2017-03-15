BJP's Poll Wins 'Credit Positive' For India: Moody's

New Delhi: The BJP's thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh and substantial gains made in other states will facilitate reforms as the ruling party inches closer to a majority in Upper House, Moody's Investors Service said today.
"The 2017 state election results in India demonstrate broad-based popular support for the Indian government's policy agenda and will facilitate the implementation of further reforms, a credit positive for the sovereign," it said in a statement.
While the ruling NDA has an absolute majority in Lok Sabha, it currently does not have a majority in Rajya Sabha.
