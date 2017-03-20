Cabinet Approves Draft GST Bills: Report

New Delhi: Cabinet has approved four bills to implement a planned Goods and Services Tax (GST) bills, a government official said on Monday, paving the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the landmark tax reform from July.
The four bills are likely to be taken up by the parliament this week, and a separate state GST bill in state assemblies later, the official also said, requesting anonymity ahead of a planned news briefing.
The GST Council, comprising federal and state finance ministers, has already cleared all five draft laws - the Central GST, Integrated GST, state GST, Union territory GST and rules on compensating states for revenue losses.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
